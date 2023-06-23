Biden says his 'dictator' comment on Xi has no 'real consequence' on China ties

Joe Biden says his earlier 'dictator' comment on Chinese president Xi Jinping has not derailed efforts to mend ties between the world's two largest economies. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed concerns about his comment referencing Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator," saying his remarks did not undermine diplomatic efforts to mend fragile ties between the two countries.

"I don't think it's had any real consequence," Biden told reporters Thursday at a joint press conference in Washington with the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden labeled Xi a dictator during a campaign fundraiser in California on Tuesday, just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his first official visit to Beijing.

Within hours, China shot back with a sharp response, calling Biden's comment "utterly absurd and irresponsible" and a "provocation."