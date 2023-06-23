Goldman Sachs faces big writedown on CEO David Solomon’s ill-fated GreenSky deal

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks during the 2023 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at Pier 60 on June 12, 2023 in New York City.

Goldman Sachs is likely to take a large writedown for its 2021 acquisition of fintech lender GreenSky after seeking to unload the business, CNBC has learned.

Bids for the installment-loan business are coming in well below what Goldman had hoped for, according to people with knowledge of the sale process.

Under CEO David Solomon, Goldman bought Atlanta-based GreenSky for $2.24 billion to help accelerate its push into consumer finance. But just 18 months after the bank's September 2021 release announcing the deal, Solomon said he was selling the business after mounting losses and dysfunction in Goldman's consumer division forced a strategic shift.

KKR, Apollo Global Management, Sixth Street Partners, Warburg Pincus and Synchrony Bank were among the asset managers and lenders involved in the first round of bids, which began early June, according to the people, who declined to be identified speaking about the sale. The companies declined to comment.

"Everybody's been coming in low, and the Goldman team keeps pushing back, pounding the table about the value of it," said one of the bidders.

The bank is continuing negotiations with a smaller group of bidders this week with the hope of ratcheting up the ultimate price, according to the sources.