Here's how workers use side gigs to make ends meet while unemployed

Uber driver uses GPS navigation. Jaden Urbi | CNBC

How laid-off workers use side gigs as a bridge

Workers who have a side hustle in the "online platform economy" — sites such as Airbnb, Etsy, Uber or TaskRabbit, for example, that help connect them with customers and facilitate payment — were more likely to have received unemployment than wage-only workers, according to a 2019 study of IRS data between 2009 and 2016. Researchers noted that other studies have found that kind of gig work can help "smooth income around shocks like job loss." "It's interesting that you're finding people using the wide range of internet platform opportunities to just earn a little money on the side while they're looking for a regular permanent job," Houseman said.

How side hustles play into other layoff money moves