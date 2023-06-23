CNBC Investing Club

Market orders vs. stop-loss orders: What does the Club use for trades and why?

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. 
NYSE

Have an investing question for Jim and our team of analysts? Send it directly to the Mailbox at investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com.

We have received a lot of questions in recent weeks regarding the use of stop-loss orders for selling shares. Here are just a few:

  • What do you think about the use of stop-loss orders? — Thomas H.
  • Hey Jim, Love the work you do. My question is why do you simply sell shares to trim a winning position?  Why not set a stop or trailing stop in case the position has more room to run? Thanks and regards. — Bruce M.
  • I am curious why don't you use "stops" and let the winners run? — Tony
  • Jim, Do you recommend setting stop limits on stocks? — Ron I.