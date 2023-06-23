Market orders vs. stop-loss orders: What does the Club use for trades and why?

Have an investing question for Jim and our team of analysts? Send it directly to the Mailbox at investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com.
We have received a lot of questions in recent weeks regarding the use of stop-loss orders for selling shares. Here are just a few:
- What do you think about the use of stop-loss orders? — Thomas H.
- Hey Jim, Love the work you do. My question is why do you simply sell shares to trim a winning position? Why not set a stop or trailing stop in case the position has more room to run? Thanks and regards. — Bruce M.
- I am curious why don't you use "stops" and let the winners run? — Tony
- Jim, Do you recommend setting stop limits on stocks? — Ron I.