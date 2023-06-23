Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine intercepts missile attack on airfield; EU adopts 11th sanctions package against Russia

Ukraine's military says it shot down 13 Russian cruise missiles headed for a military airfield in the western region of Khmelnitskyi. In the areas of intense combat, Ukraine says its forces are advancing in the south and stopped a Russian offensive toward the eastern cities of Lyman and Kupiansk.

"We had very fierce battles in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but our soldiers stopped the enemy there," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told media. Russian authorities deny the claims of Ukrainian progress, and Russia's forces still hold a large amount of territory in Ukraine's east and south. Ukrainian military leaders admit that the most difficult fighting is yet to come as the country's long-awaited counteroffensive has yet to make significant gains.

"Indeed, we still have the main events ahead of us," Maliar said. "And the main blow is still to come. Indeed, some of the reserves - these are staged things - will be activated later."

Meanwhile, the EU has adopted its 11th sanctions package against Russia.

Ukrainian authorities in Kherson say two people have died as a result of a Russian attack on a transport company.