CNBC Daily Open: Rate hikes and red lights

BOE's supersized surprise hike

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing rates to 5%. Markets were betting on a 25-basis-point hike. But May's inflation reading for the U.K. was a scorcher: Inflation last month remained unchanged from April, while core inflation actually rose from 6.8% to 7.1% year over year. If inflation remains stubborn, expect more surprises from the BOE.

Turkey's welcome hike

Turkey's central bank — under its new governor Hafize Gaye Erkan — doubled the country's interest rate from 8.5% to 15%. That goes some way in tackling Turkey's soaring inflation which, aided by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's insistence on keeping rates low, hit 39.6% in May. But some analysts criticized the hike for being too modest — most were expecting rates to hit 20%.y 2

Capital requirements hike

On the second day of his Senate testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said new regulations aren't likely to apply to banks below $100 billion in assets. Those rules would increase the amount of capital banks need to maintain, among other conditions. Separately, FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg said the rules are expected to kick in next year.

Mixed markets

U.S. markets mostly rose Thursday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped their three-day losing streak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained virtually unchanged. The pan-European Stoxx 600 lost 0.51%, but one stock had a great day: shares of British online grocer Ocado rocketed 32.05% amid speculation that Amazon might buy the company.

[PRO] Bearish market, overvalued stocks

Even with the recent rally in the S&P 500, the index is still trying to climb beyond the high it reached in October 2021 — which would usher in an official bull market. Yet market strategists from UBS and JPMorgan Chase and are already warning that the stock market may be overvalued.