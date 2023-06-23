CNBC Daily Open: Seeking shelter in tech

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

BOE's supersized surprise hike

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing rates to 5%. Markets were betting on a 25-basis-point hike. But May's inflation reading for the U.K. was a scorcher: Inflation last month remained unchanged from April, while core inflation actually rose from 6.8% to 7.1% year over year. If inflation remains stubborn, expect more surprises from the BOE.

Capital requirements hike

On the second day of his Senate testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said new regulations aren't likely to apply to banks below $100 billion in assets. Those rules would increase the amount of capital banks need to maintain, among other conditions. Separately, FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg said the rules are expected to kick in next year.

Uneasy EU-China relationship

Europe wants to reduce its economic dependency on China. That is to say, the bloc wants to diversify its supply chains, rely less on demand from the Chinese market and woo foreign investment from other places. However, the euro zone is wary of retaliation from Beijing — such as the country blocking exports from Lithuania — according to a senior EU diplomat who did not want to be named.

Mixed markets

U.S. markets mostly rose Thursday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped their three-day losing streak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained virtually unchanged. Asia-Pacific markets, however, fell across the board Friday, with all major indexes losing around 1% as of publication time. Japan's Nikkei 225, in particular, sank up to 2% as the country's headline inflation rate dropped from 3.5% in April to 3.2% in May.

[PRO] Bearish market, overvalued stocks

Even with the recent rally in the S&P 500, the index is still trying to climb beyond the high it reached in January 2022 — which would usher in an official bull market. Yet market strategists from UBS and JPMorgan Chase and are already warning that the stock market may be overvalued.