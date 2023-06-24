Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog combo has a viral T-shirt design celebrating its cult status

Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is more than a great lunch deal.

It's an object of corporate mythology, an inflation-proof icon and, most recently, a TikTok famous T-shirt design.

A quick Google search for "Costco hot dog shirt" brings up dozens of results from retailers all over the web with designs featuring the no-frills signage found in every Costco food court.

They have rapidly spread across the web thanks to a viral TikTok from Eaton Print Shop.

Jacob, the artist behind the page who asked that his last name not be used, was doing a project in March where he released a new poster design "every day until I run out of ideas."

"I had the idea to draw it," Jacob said of the Costco signage. "I hadn't seen anyone do an illustration of it. I cobbled together some photos that I could find online and I made an illustration based on that."

He created the artwork in Photoshop and uploaded it to his page. The post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 2 million views and more than 240,000 likes, as well as comments demanding a tee.

He obliged, and since then Jacob says he has sold hundreds of shirts and prints of his artwork.

Each print features the now-famous line that Costco CEO Craig Jelinek says founder Jim Sinegal uttered when Jelinek suggested the margins on quarter-pound frank were bad for business: "If you raise the [price of the] f---ing hot dog, I will kill you."