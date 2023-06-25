CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer: Here's my outlook on stocks for the rest of 2023 — and how I'm playing it

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer
There are people who want to kill artificial intelligence and all of its future successes. But they don't have the power to stop A.I., the same way they couldn't stop the web browser or the processor, the era of Wintel or enterprise software emerging as the generational fountain of financial youth. 