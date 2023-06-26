CNBC Investing Club

Analysts see A.I. as a double-edged sword for 3 big tech stocks. We're more optimistic

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
A picture shows logos of the main communication brand also named GAFAM (for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft)in Mulhouse, on June 2, 2023.
Sebastien Bozon | AFP | Getty Images

As Wall Street looks out into the future, artificial intelligence is expected to be a major factor that pushes our mega-cap tech names higher over the long run.

A number of analyst calls on Monday looked at how current work in AI at Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) is impacting their businesses in both positive and negative ways.