'Not realistic' for Malaysia to achieve net-zero by itself, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has ambitious goals to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 — but the Southeast Asian nation cannot do it alone, said the country's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"They expect developing countries like Malaysia to do it on our own which is not realistic," Anwar told CNBC's JP Ong at the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In March, the International Renewable Energy Agency forecast that Malaysia will need to double its renewable energy transition investments to at least $375 billion in order to meet its 2050 net-zero emissions goals.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to these goals, but said partners in developed nations "have to understand that the transition takes time and takes investments" and that they have to "play their part."

Anwar added, "A drastic step would be at the expense of our education, health and development. But in terms of commitment, it is there. The transition plan is there. The energy transition has started, has begun."