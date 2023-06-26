CCTV Script 26/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 26, 2023..

Amidst global economic uncertainty, the deal activities in the investment banking sector have been sluggish. And Wall Street appears to have initiated a new round of layoffs, with the wave of job cuts extending to higher-level employees.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reportedly begun to lay off managing directors worldwide. Managing directors are considered senior management on Wall Street, and approximately 125 managing directors at Goldman Sachs are expected to lose their jobs, including some in investment banking. Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the matter. This marks the third round of layoffs for Goldman Sachs within less than a year since the company began downsizing in September last year.

Goldman Sachs is not the only firm implementing layoffs. In response to the global economic slowdown, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and other companies have recently initiated or planned job cuts.

According to last Friday's report by Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is terminating about 40 investment bankers in North America, and the latest layoffs will involve employees at various levels.Previously, Morgan Stanley had already cut approximately 20 investment banking positions in Asia. According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan had already cut approximately 20 investment-banking jobs in Asia.

Furthermore, Citigroup has already started laying off hundreds of employees earlier this year. According to the Financial Times, Citigroup is expected to eliminate a total of 5,000 jobs, mostly in the investment banking and trading departments, by the end of this month. CNBC has previously reported that Morgan Stanley plans to cut around 3,000 positions by the end of June.

Amid the ongoing global interest rate hike cycle, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have hindered investment banking activities, resulting in a sharp decline in activities such as IPOs and M&A over the past year. Additionally, we have witnessed a significant increase in the number of corporate defaults in the United States.

According to data from Moody's Investors Service, there have been 41 corporate debt defaults in the United States so far this year, more than double the number during the same period last year. Along with 1 default event in Canada, the number of defaults in North America surpasses that of any other region globally.

Furthermore, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the number of bankruptcy filings by US companies in the first four months of this year exceeded 230, reaching a 13-year high since 2010.

As of June 22nd, a total of 324 US companies have filed for bankruptcy, approaching the total number of bankruptcies recorded for the entire previous year.

Analysis indicates that the current high interest rates are the main culprit behind the corporate distress. Both heavily indebted companies and those in need of additional liquidity face higher debt costs when refinancing. Moreover, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike process seems to show no signs of ending, and we will continue to closely monitor this situation.



