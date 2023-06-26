CNBC Investing Club

Eli Lilly's weight-loss pipeline keeps us long-term buyers of the pharma giant

Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmaceutical company headquarters in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain.
Eli Lilly (LLY) bolstered its position in the budding weight-loss drug market after new data showed its oral obesity pill was highly effective in a mid-stage study.

Eli Lilly shares are taking a breather Monday, but we see no reason to join the sellers. Our long-term faith in the Club holding is firmly intact, as the pharmaceuticals giant once again shored up confidence in its quality drug pipeline.