European markets poised to open higher after downbeat week

European markets are poised to open higher Monday in a potential bounce back following a downbeat week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell over five consecutive sessions last week as it reflected the negative global sentiment. Wall Street also ended in the red and Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower as investors processed a variety of interest rate decisions from central banks and what they could mean for growth.

The Bank of England unexpectedly hiked rates by 50 basis points Thursday after inflation figures and wage growth came in hotter than anticipated. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, opted for a pause in hiking — although it stressed that more were likely.

Global oil prices were higher Monday after a turbulent weekend saw an armed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group of mercenary fighters. Prices rose as investors eyed a potential oil shortage, but pared gains late Sunday after the Prigozhin-led revolt came to a swift end.

Asia-Pacific markets started the final week of June mixed, while U.S. futures were flat.