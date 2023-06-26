Oil prices climb after Russia mutiny stoke fears of supply disruption

Russia's President Vladimir Putin issues a statement in Moscow on June 24, 2023 as Wagner fighters stage rebellion in the biggest threat to Putin's quarter-century grip on power.

Oil prices rose on Monday after an attempted insurrection in Russia stoked fears that energy supplies would be disrupted by potential unrest in one of the world's largest oil producer nations.

The armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group of mercenary fighters, posed the biggest threat to Vladimir Putin's 23-year grip on power.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose nearly 1% to just below $70 a barrel in Asia trading, after shedding almost 4% last week. Brent crude was up 0.95%.