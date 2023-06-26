OPEC says oil demand will hit 110 million barrels per day in 2045

The logo of the OPEC is pictured at the OPEC headquarters on October 4, 2022. In October last year, the oil cartel announced its decision to cut output by two million barrels per day.

KUALA LUMPUR — Global oil demand will rise to 110 million barrels a day in about 20 years, pushing the world's energy demand up by 23%, said OPEC on Monday.

"Oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future," Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said while addressing the inaugural Energy Asia conference held in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

"In our worldwide outlook, we see global oil demand rising to 110 million barrels a day by 2045," he said, adding that oil will still comprise about 29% of the energy mix by then.

"We see global energy demand increasing by 23% through 2045," said Al Ghais.