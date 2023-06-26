LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Russian mutiny questions Putin's grip on power; Wagner leader Prigozhin dubbed 'dead man walking'
This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [You can see previous updates here.]
An attempted mutiny against the Russian military by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power and what could be next for the country.
Prigozhin's private militia Wagner Group on Saturday seized control of the strategic city of Rostov and advanced an armed convoy to within 200 kilometers of Moscow.
Less than 24 hours later, the rebellion was over, and Prigozhin announced that Wagner would be turning back in order to avoid spilling Russian blood. His mercenaries in Rostov were filmed mounting their trucks and departing, to selfies and cheers from civilians.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the mutiny exposed "cracks" in Moscow, while Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer told CNBC on Monday that despite the deal, Prigozhin is a "dead man walking."
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered the deal between Prigozhin — a former close ally of Putin — and the Kremlin which brought an end to Wagner's march to Moscow.
The agreement means criminal charges against Prigozhin and participating mercenaries will be dropped and he will relocate to Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian reporters.
The deal likely signals the end of the Wagner Group and the integration of some of its fighters into the Russian armed forces, but the brief and unprecedented insurrection marked the greatest challenge yet to Putin's 23-year grip on power.
Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin is a ‘dead man walking,’ Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer says
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is a "dead man walking" after leading a botched rebellion against Vladimir Putin, according to Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group.
The weekend's armed revolt by Prigozhin, a former Putin ally who founded the Wagner private militia group, has been viewed as a rare threat to the Russian president's 23-year grip on power. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the episode exposed "cracks" in the Kremlin that had not been previously seen.
Prigozhin is "kind of dead man walking at this point," Bremmer said on "Squawk Box Asia" Monday. "I would be very surprised that he's still with us in a few months' time."
The Prigozhin-led revolt was unprecedented as Putin has — until now — been able to swiftly quell any occasional unarmed protest. On the weekend, the Wagner mutineers got within 200 kilometers of the capital of Moscow before their leader made the abrupt announcement to abort the mission.
Read this story for more.
— Clement Tan
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited his troops in Ukraine, the defense ministry said Monday, making his first public appearance since the weekend mutiny by Wagner mercenaries.
In a post on Telegram, the Ministry of Defense said Shoigu was briefed on progress by the commander of some troops in occupied Ukraine, according to a Google translation.
It indicates that Shoigu remains in charge despite the insurrection, which Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin abruptly called off less than 24 hours after it began.
Shoigu's future has been called into question following the events of the weekend, but the Telegram post described him as "head of the Russian military department."
— Audrey Wan
Rebellion in Russia reveals ‘cracks’ in Putin’s regime, Blinken says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the violent insurrection by one of President Putin's longtime allies exposed "cracks" in the regime that "weren't there before."
"This is just an added chapter to a very, very bad book that Putin has written for Russia," Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.
He called Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's direct challenge to Putin "extraordinary" and said Russia's war in Ukraine has ultimately been a "devastating, strategic failure."
Blinken expects the U.S. to learn more about the intricacies of the deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, as well as the eventual fate of the Wagner Group, in the coming weeks and months.
- Elliot Smith
No criminal charges against Prigozhin, but he will go to Belarus, state media says
The criminal charges against Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dropped and he will go to Belarus, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday, according to Russian state media.
Russian authorities will not prosecute members of the Wagner that participated in the rebellion, and the PMC fighters who refused to participate in Prigozhin's "campaign" will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense, Peskov said.
There will be no new televised address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Peskov said the leader continued to work in the Kremlin all day.
Peskov said the rebellion will not affect the course of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in any way.
— Ashley Capoot