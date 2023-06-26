Stock futures rise slightly as investors await economic data in run-up to month, quarter end

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, May 30, 2023.

Stock futures are modestly higher Monday night as investors looked toward the next batch of economic data and readied for the end of June and the second quarter.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 29 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures each also gained around 0.1%

Those moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite led the way down, dropping nearly 1.2% as investors took profits on some technology stocks. Tesla slid 6%, while Nvidia , Alphabet and Meta Platforms all finished more than 3% lower.

The S&P 500 closed down by about 0.5%, while the Dow was finished slightly below flat. It was the sixth consecutive negative session for the 30-stock Dow, its longest losing streak since September 2022.

Despite Monday's leg down, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still on pace to finish June more than 3% higher, while the Dow is poised for a monthly advance of nearly 2.5%.

Friday's close will mark the end of the second quarter and first half of 2023. The Nasdaq has gained more than 9% in the quarter, while the S&P 500 and Dow are on track to finish the period up more than 5% and 1%, respectively.

"It's not unusual to see those trends that have persisted all the way through the quarter start to kind of reverse themselves a little bit at the very end," said Scott Ladner, CIO at Horizon Investments. "The fact that small caps are doing well today and the Nasdaq is doing poorly today is probably as much a reflection on just that portfolio rebalancing effect at the end of the quarter than anything else."

Indeed, the Russell 2000 ended Monday with a marginal gain of 0.09%.

Investors will be watching Tuesday for a crop of morning data that includes home sales, durable goods and consumer confidence. Walgreens is slated to report quarterly earnings before the bell.

They will also watch for any developments out of Russia following the brief rebellion seen over the weekend.