CNBC Daily Open: Skim off the froth

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 01, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter.

Oh, snap

Major U.S. indexes fell across the board Friday and snapped their multiweek winning streaks. Stock markets in Europe traded lower too. The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.34%, weighed down by Siemens Energy's 26.22% plunge after the company warned technical problems in wind turbine components could affect the broader sector.

Black skies for Goldman

Goldman Sachs may have to absorb a large write-down on its attempted sale of GreenSky, CNBC has learned. In September 2021, the investment bank, under CEO David Solomon, bought the fintech lender for $2.24 billion as part of its push into consumer finance. But just 18 months later, Solomon said he's selling the business amid stumbles in Goldman's consumer ambitions.

Debts, defaults and distress

There have been 41 corporate defaults in the U.S. so far — the most globally and more than double during the same period last year, according to Moody's Investors Service. Troublingly, Moody's expects the global default rate to rise to 5% by April 2024, compared with the long-term average of 4.1%. Analysts blame high interest rates for this tumult.

Rebellion in Russia

On Saturday, Wagner Group mercenaries took control of Rostov, a southern city in Russia, and marched toward Moscow. Less than 24 hours after that, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin declared his rebellion over, in a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events revealed "cracks" in Russia that "weren't there before."

[PRO] Markets on an even footing

Markets may have declined last week, but CNBC Pro's Michael Santoli thinks there's still a "favorable underlying market trend." Despite worries about a banking crisis, narrow rallies and speculative stocks, the S&P 500 is still nearly up 15% for the year — which points to a market on even footing, ready to climb further.