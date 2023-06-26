CNBC Daily Open: Skimming off the froth

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on May 31, 2023.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter.

Oh, snap

Major U.S. indexes fell across the board Friday and snapped their multiweek winning streaks. Stock markets in Europe traded lower too. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower Monday, with South Korea's Kospi being the only major index that traded higher, climbing 0.5%, as of publication time. Separately, oil prices rose amid fears that supply would be disrupted after the Wagner Group's attempted insurrection in Russia.

Rebellion in Russia

On Saturday, Wagner Group mercenaries took control of Rostov, a southern city in Russia, and marched toward Moscow. Less than 24 hours after that, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin declared his rebellion over. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events revealed "cracks" in Russia that "weren't there before." As for Prigozhin, Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, called him "a dead man walking."

Debts, defaults and distress

There have been 41 corporate defaults in the U.S. so far — the most globally and more than double during the same period last year, according to Moody's Investors Service. Troublingly, Moody's expects the global default rate to rise to 5% by April 2024, compared with the long-term average of 4.1%. Analysts blame high interest rates for this tumult.

High demand, low supply

Bitcoin's price has jumped over the past week and is comfortably hovering above the $30,000 barrier, its highest in two months. Market watchers think it's pushed up by news that BlackRock is planning to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. But CNBC found it's more likely because large institutional investors are buying bitcoin as liquidity remains low.

[PRO] Markets on an even footing

Markets may have declined last week, but CNBC Pro's Michael Santoli thinks there's still a "favorable underlying market trend." Despite worries about a banking crisis, narrow rallies and speculative stocks, the S&P 500 is still nearly up 15% for the year — which points to a market on even footing, ready to climb further.