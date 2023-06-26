Putin's regime looks deeply damaged, despite Russia's mercenary chief's 'coup' ending in failure

Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, June 4, 2023.

With a so-called "24-hour coup" by Russia's mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ending in an anti-climactic pullback, Russian President Vladimir Putin was able to avoid a dramatic and bloody standoff with his one-time ally.

Nonetheless, the fact that outspoken Prigozhin could even mount an armed mutiny with his private military company, the Wagner Group, with little resistance and an apparently muted response is widely seen as a deep political blow for Putin and his regime.

"Prigozhin's armed rebellion indicates a political crisis within Russia and shatters the myth of Russia's invincibility and overwhelming power," Hanna Liubakova, a nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, and a journalist and researcher from Belarus, said in a note Sunday.

Prigozhin and his mercenary forces on Saturday seized one of the Russian military's key bases in the south of the country, and the city of Rostov-on-Don, before proceeding north to Moscow. However, the coup was dramatically called off before the rebels reached the capital city.

Russia experts and political analysts characterized the apparent attempted coup as "24 hours that shook the Kremlin" and the biggest challenge to Putin and the Russian elite in decades.

"Even in a Russia accustomed to crisis and chaos, the events over the weekend were extraordinary," Chris Weafer, chief executive of the Moscow-based economic consultancy Macro-Advisory, said in a note Sunday.

"A heavily armed and determined military force got to within 200 kilometers of Moscow – a feat historically achieved, or attempted, by very few armies," Weafer noted, adding that the coup raises "serious questions which will lead to tensions at the upper echelons of power in Russia."

There had been a tense lead-up to the weekend's events with Prigozhin having a long-running and increasingly ferocious dispute with the country's military leadership, accusing them of treachery and mismanaging the invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin also accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army commander Valery Gerasimov of turning their backs on his mercenary force that has played a key role in Russia's intense attritional warfare in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, for months.

Tensions came to a head several weeks ago when the defense ministry announced that all private military companies, including Wagner, would have to sign contracts. Putin endorsed the move but Prigozhin refused to sign — only to then lead his fighters in the ill-fated revolt last Friday.