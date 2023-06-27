Airbnb is offering a free stay at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse—here's how to book

Get ready to live like Malibu Barbie for a day.

In a marketing stunt ahead of the release of director Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated "Barbie" movie, a listing has appeared on Airbnb offering guests a stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.

The all-pink mansion is hosted by Ken — played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film — and looks like the iconic Barbie playset come to life.

"Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!" it reads.

Guests will have access to Ken's "awesome wardrobe to find your best beach fit," and will walk away with a set of yellow-and-pink roller skates and a surfboard.

Upon arrival, guests will be met by a concierge who will give them a tour of the property and "ensure a comfortable stay for you and your guest — including showing you around and setting out and arranging meals."