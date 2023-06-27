CCTV Script 22/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 22, 2023.

As the heatwave persists in Asia, analysts have highlighted that consumer behavior is expected to undergo a shift in response to the hot weather, potentially leading to a preference for specific cooling products.

Bain & Company's Associate Partner Zara Lightowler said, "We'd expect the heatwave coming to Asia will have similar effects on purchasing as we observed in other parts of the world, such as the UK mid last year where fan sales, air conditioning units at home rose, and ice creams, beach equipment, coolers for out-of-home picked up."

Analysts anticipate an increase in the sales of bottled water and beverages specifically in Southeast Asia.

David Kuo, co-founder of The Smart Investor emphasized the refreshing effects of an ice-cold carton of soya milk during rising temperatures, mentioning Vitasoy International in Hong Kong, as well as prominent soft drink companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

Over the past 12 months, share price of PepsiCo has seen an increase of approximately 18%, while Coca-Cola has risen by about 3%.

David believes another consumer goods company that will benefit is Unilever, whose ice cream products are also popular for cooling down. Furthermore, analysts anticipate an increase in sales of air conditioners and fans.

Additionally, it is worth noting that due to the dry climate, the production of many crops such as rice, soybeans, wheat, and corn may decrease, leading to price increases.

Daxue Consulting's Malmsten also points out that cattle feed is commonly made up of corn, wheat, rice and oats, amongst other grains, a lot of which saw large spikes in the middle of last year and remain notched at heightened levels. The decline in crop production also means that the cost of cattle feed will further rise, resulting in higher meat prices.

Bain & Company predicts that the heatwave may impact tea harvests in Laos and palm oil production in Malaysia, ultimately leading to price hikes.

In the face of frequent extreme weather events, analysts also highlight that consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious and consider the environmental impact when making purchases. Sustainable industries have gained people's attention.

PepsiCo, in an interview with CNBC, stated that they are actively working on packaging and aiming to design and promote recyclable packaging by 2030.

PepsiCo Foods' Steven Williams

"So we moved that from plastic into into cardboard, and recyclable cardboard. And so if you think about that move alone removed something like 12 million tons of plastic out of the environment. So there are a lot of there are a lot of packaging tactics that we're using to get at that to get at that goal. And frankly, you know, when you and I talked before this, this is, these things are hard, they're not easy, but I will tell you as we're fully committed to it."

While air conditioning provides a cooling effect, the World Economic Forum indicates that by the end of this century, carbon emissions from air-conditioning can result in up to 0.5 deg C in global warming by 2100. In Singapore, due to extensive use of air conditioning, buildings and residences have become the second-largest source of carbon emissions in the country, second only to the industrial sector.

Currently, the Singaporean government is exploring ways to stay cool without increasing our carbon footprint. It is reported that Singapore plans to establish a new "district cooling system" in the Tampines Central by the first half of 2025. The approach involves connecting centralised cooling plants' chilled water to multiple buildings and shopping malls through a network of insulated pipes.This "district cooling system" not only provides effective air-conditioning but also reduces carbon emissions.



