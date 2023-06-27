Delta CEO forecasting highest Q2 earnings ever. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Delta Air Lines . The pros discussed the airline after CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC he is raising his profit forecast for the second quarter. Bastian is also predicting Delta's second-quarter earnings could be the highest ever for the company's April to June period due to strong demand and premium ticket purchases. Delta is forecasting adjusted earnings per share of $2.25 to $2.50, up from a previous range of $2 to $2.25 a share. Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies said on CNBC on Tuesday her firm is raising the stock's price target to $50. Delta ended the day up nearly 7% at $46.09 a share.