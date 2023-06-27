LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to open higher as Russia mutiny concerns dissipate
European markets are expected to open higher this Tuesday morning, showing some resilience to political uncertainty out of Russia.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended Monday's session down by 0.1%, in what was its sixth straight negative session.
In Asia, equities traded mixed with some bolstered by renewed optimism about economic support in China. Premier Li Qiang said during a speech that Beijing would be putting forward more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.
Meanwhile, U.S. futures also pointed to higher open ahead of homes sales, durable goods and consumer confidence data. Later this week, there will also be new growth figures for the world's largest economy.
It comes after U.S. stocks ended Monday's session in the red, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq — the three major indices — all down. Tech stocks took a particular hit, with Tesla down 6%, and Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms all lower by more than 3%.
Stocks head toward winning month and quarter
Despite Monday's move down, stocks were still on pace to finish the month and second quarter — which both conclude with Friday's close — higher.
Here's where each of the three major indexes stand, including notable honorifics:
The Dow:
- Month-to-date: up 2.5% (on pace for best month since January)
- Quarter-to-date: up 1.3% (on pace for best quarter since the fourth of 2022)
The S&P 500:
- Month-to-date: up 3.6% (on pace for best month since January)
- Quarter-to-date: up 5.3%
The Nasdaq Composite:
- Month-to-date: up 3.1%
- Quarter-to-date: up 9.1% (would mark fourth straight positive month)
— Alex Harring
Japanese yen lingers at 7-month low against the U.S. dollar despite verbal warning
The Japanese yen lingered at seven-month lows despite the country's finance minister warning the government would respond if the currency depreciates excessively.
The yen was trading around 143 yen to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Nov. 11 when it sank to 146.2 yen.
This follows a similarly-worded warning Monday from Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda.
Last year, Japan's Finance Ministry intervened with roughly $68 billion to prop up the yen on three separate days: Sept. 22, Oct. 21 and Oct. 24 — as the currency notched 150 against the greenback, weakening to levels not seen since 1990.
A policy divergence between the Bank of Japan's ultra easy monetary policy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance against inflation is driving dollar strength.
— Clement Tan