European markets set to open higher as Russia mutiny concerns dissipate

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended Monday's session down by 0.1%, in what was its sixth straight negative session.

European markets are expected to open higher this Tuesday morning, showing some resilience to political uncertainty out of Russia.

In Asia, equities traded mixed with some bolstered by renewed optimism about economic support in China. Premier Li Qiang said during a speech that Beijing would be putting forward more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures also pointed to higher open ahead of homes sales, durable goods and consumer confidence data. Later this week, there will also be new growth figures for the world's largest economy.

It comes after U.S. stocks ended Monday's session in the red, with the Dow , S&P 500 and Nasdaq — the three major indices — all down. Tech stocks took a particular hit, with Tesla down 6%, and Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms all lower by more than 3%.