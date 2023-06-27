New York Gov. Hochul touts NYC as first U.S. city to move forward with traffic congestion pricing

Pedestrians cross a street past traffic in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, US, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. New York City's congestion pricing plan for the central business district is expected to get final approval this month.

After New York City was cleared late last week to move forward with a congestion pricing plan, Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said the largest U.S. city is leading the way to "achieve cleaner air, safer streets and better transit."

The Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, on Friday gave the green light for New York to go ahead with a plan to manage congestion, primarily through tolls in parts of Manhattan.

The measure could go into effect as soon as the spring of 2024, and would be the first of its kind in the U.S., according to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. State agencies have 310 days to stand up the tolling program and associated infrastructure.

"We are going to be the very first state in the nation, the very first city in America, to have a congestion pricing plan," Hochul said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Others will look at us. Other cities are paying attention. How is it going to work here? Well, we're going to show them. We're going to show them how you do this."

While it's a new model for the U.S., congestion pricing plans have previously been implemented in London, Stockholm, and Singapore.

The cost of the toll is still being decided. A six-member Traffic Mobility Review Board is tasked with determining the specific pricing structure.

A report last August on the environmental impact of the plan included toll rates that ranged from $9 to $23 at peak times, $7 to $17 at off-peak times, and $5 to $12 during overnight hours.