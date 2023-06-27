Some advisors are flocking to alternative investments, survey finds. What investors need to know

After a tough year for the stock and bond markets in 2022, some advisors are turning to alternative investments, according to a new survey from the Financial Planning Association.

Nearly 30% of advisors are actively investing in or seeking alternative investments, or "alternatives," for clients, the findings show. These assets typically fall outside traditional investments in publicly traded stocks, bonds and cash.

Some investors are drawn to alternatives for diversification, lowering portfolio risk and boosting returns, said certified financial planner Ashton Lawrence, director at Mariner Wealth Advisors in Greenville, South Carolina.

Indeed, "diversification" and "risk mitigation" were top objectives among advisors who recommend alternatives, according to the FPA survey.

However, there's variation among risk and return, with many assets falling under the "alternatives" umbrella, including hedge funds, private equity, "real assets" such as real estate or commodities and prepackaged investments known as "structured products."

"The big thing I harp on is conducting thorough due diligence," Lawrence said, noting the importance of understanding the product, why you're buying it and how it fits with the rest of your portfolio.