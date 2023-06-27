Despite 'doom and gloom' reports, 64% of C-suite leaders plan to hire more as a result of generative A.I.

Headlines have been ablaze about the proliferation of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, many predicting the new tech will replace workers in various fields. As many as 300 million jobs worldwide could be affected, according to a recent Goldman Sachs report.

But it turns out many in the C-suite have other plans. A majority, 64% of C-suite leaders say they will hire more workers as a result of generative AI, according to a new study of 1,400 U.S. business leaders by work marketplace Upwork.

"I think that was a bit surprising, given all the doom and gloom we've seen in terms of potential job loss and displacement," says Kelly Monahan, managing director of Upwork's research institute. Turns out "the C-suite is seeing this as an augmentation play" and a way to help workers become more productive as opposed to an excuse to reduce jobs, she says.

Here's why experts believe generative AI isn't replacing millions of workers anytime soon.