Top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

Top 10 things to watch Tuesday, June 27 1. Wall Street is set for a somewhat muted open Tuesday. But Nasdaq futures are bouncing early, one day after the tech-heavy index dropped almost 1.2%. In fact, all three U.S. stock benchmarks, including the Dow and the S & P 500 , have been weaker recently. However, with Friday as the last day in June, they are all poised to log gains for the month and the second quarter. In 2023, the Nasdaq is up 27% and the S & P 500 is up more than 12%. The Dow has been the laggard in this year's AI-driven tech rally, gaining only 1.7%. 2. Alphabet (GOOGL) catches a downgrade for the second day in a row. This time from Bernstein, which went to market perform from outperform (hold from buy). With the Club name up more than 40% from its November lows, Bernstein says it's time to move to the sidelines with shares fairly valued. The analysts are worried that Alphabet went from moving too slow on AI to now moving too fast, which could create a "near-term air pocket on search ad pricing." UBS expressed a similar concern Monday. 3. Alphabet may be seeing downgrades, but analysts still are raising numbers on Club holding Meta Platforms (META). Citi goes to $360 per share from $315, citing Reels adoption growth and a stable to improving the online advertising market. 4. Eli Lilly's (LLY) Phase 2 results of retatrutide (also known as GGG or triple G) caps off a successful American Diabetes Association meeting for the Club holding. Triple G's results exceed expectations with weight loss of 24% in the 48-week treatment period. This is even stronger than Mounjaro, which showed 21% to 22% weight loss at 72 weeks. Barclays raises LLY price target to $500 per share from $420 and now sees the company's incretin portfolio delivering $48.7 billion of revenue in 2030, up from $38 billion to $40 billion. 5. Club oil and gas stock Coterra Energy (CTRA) gets upgraded to overweight from neutral (buy from hold) at JPMorgan following an upbeat conference last week. The analysts have more confidence in the company's operations thanks to cost deflation strong well activity, though they lower their price target to $31 from $33. Stock may be too low with natural gas around 2.75, 6. Walgreens (WBA) lays an egg of a quarter with earnings per share (EPS) missing estimates by 7 cents and the pharmacy chain slashing its full-year outlook to a range of $4 to $4.05. The company cited what it called challenging consumer and macro environments as well as lower Covid vaccine and testing volumes. 7. Kellogg (K) is upgraded to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs, which also boosts its price target to $83 per share from $78. Growth from food companies is becoming scarce, according to Goldman analysts, but they think Kellogg is one of the few that will be able to sustain growth and is not priced accordingly. 8. Club name Constellation Brands (STZ) catches two price target bumps ahead of earnings on Friday. Jefferies raises to $300 per share from $293 and Wedbush goes to $270 from $255. 9. Delta Air Lines (DAL) says it now sees 2023 adjusted earnings coming in at the high end of its $5 to $6 range and 2024 earnings over $7. 10. I can't get over the thoughtful UBS story of how the meteoric rise in Pickleball might be one of the main drivers behind the recent increase in elective surgeries that's hurt health insurance companies, like Club name Humana (HUM) and rival UnitedHealth Group (UNH). UBS estimates that $250 million to $500 million in medical costs are attributable to Pickleball this year. (See here for a full list of the stocks in the Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

