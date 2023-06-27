Treasury yields rise as investors assess state of the U.S. economy

At 4 a.m. ET the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.7348% after rising by over one basis point. The 2-year Treasury was last up by more than two basis points to 4.6933%.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors awaited data reports that could provide fresh hints about the state of the economy.

Investors looked to key data for hints about the state of the U.S. economy and considered the implications this could have for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

May's durable goods orders data is due to be published Tuesday, as are the latest new home sales figures and June's consumer confidence report. These data points will be followed by the latest inflation insights in the form of the personal consumption expenditure price index on Friday.

Before then however, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak twice, on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors are hoping to gather further clues about upcoming monetary policy moves from his remarks after he said last week that further interest rate hikes are likely.

Powell also noted that the Fed's next moves would be data dependent. This week's economic reports could therefore inform the central bank's discussions at its upcoming policy meeting in July.

Investors also continued to watch developments in Russia after a brief rebellion from the Wagner Group, led by its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, took place over the weekend.