Don't budget, says financial psychologist. Here's why he recommends a 'spending plan' instead

Everything that makes up your personhood — your values, experiences and culture — directly affects your spending habits more than you might think.

"Financial psychology is about the humanness of money: how people think, feel, behave about their money [and] their relationship with money in the past, present and future," said financial psychologist Preston D. Cherry, who is also a certified financial planner and founder and president of Concurrent Financial Planning in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Who you are contributes to what your money is doing and where your money is going, says Cherry, who is a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council. Certain forms of social conditioning, such as budgeting, also come into play in people's spending habits.