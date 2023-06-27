Don't budget, says financial psychologist. Here's why he recommends a 'spending plan' instead
- Budgets help address maladaptive financial behavior or areas, such as overspending or spending leakages.
- However, budgets are restrictive by nature. Spending plans, on the other hand, give freedom and flexibility, an advisor says.
- Spending plans act as a sort of "reverse budgeting."
Everything that makes up your personhood — your values, experiences and culture — directly affects your spending habits more than you might think.
"Financial psychology is about the humanness of money: how people think, feel, behave about their money [and] their relationship with money in the past, present and future," said financial psychologist Preston D. Cherry, who is also a certified financial planner and founder and president of Concurrent Financial Planning in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Who you are contributes to what your money is doing and where your money is going, says Cherry, who is a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council. Certain forms of social conditioning, such as budgeting, also come into play in people's spending habits.
Budgets help address maladaptive financial behavior or areas where you need control, such as overspending or spending leakages. However, they are restrictive by nature, he said.
"Psychologically, 'budgets' sound restrictive. 'Spending plans' sound a lot better — they give a lot more freedom and flexibility," he said.
Spending plans act as a sort of "reverse budgeting," where you can save and invest for your future while affording the opportunity to enjoy life in the present.
"It's about giving yourself permission to start the life stage that you're in and then go on to the next one," said Cherry.
How to 'let your life lead your money'
To boost financial wellness, Cherry calls on people to be intentional and aware of their money thoughts and actions thr