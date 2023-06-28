A.I. is not all hype. It's the 'fourth industrial revolution playing out,' says Wedbush's Dan Ives

Generative artificial intelligence is all the rage now but the A.I. boom is not just all hype, said Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities, who calls it the "fourth industrial revolution playing out."

"This is something I call a 1995 moment, parallel with the internet. I do not believe that this is a hype cycle," the managing director and senior equity research analyst told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

The fourth industrial revolution refers to how technological advancements like artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and the internet of things are changing the way humans live, work and relate to one another.

"I think this is really transformational changes to technology that I think would change the tech space for the next 20-30 years," said Ives. "I think we are just starting what we believe is the start of a new tech bull market, despite many of the bears continuing to really being skeptical."

Adoption of A.I. technology surged after ChatGPT — OpenAI's viral chatbot — went viral due to its ability to generate humanlike responses to users' prompts, which amazed researchers and the general public.