Belarus' Lukashenko says he convinced Putin not to eliminate Wagner leader Prigozhin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signaled he deterred his Russian counterpart and long-time ally Vladimir Putin from eliminating failed insurrectionist and Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin after his attempted coup over the weekend.

"I also realized that a tough decision was taken (Putin hinted at it in his address) — to eliminate those involved. I suggested that Putin should not rush to do it. I suggested that I talk to Prigozhin, his commanders," Lukashenko said on Tuesday, in unexpectedly frank and exhaustive comments reported by Belarusian state agency Belta.

Lukashenko emerged as the unlikely mediator of an eleventh-hour amnesty deal that agreed the withdrawal of Prigozhin's Russian militia Wagner troops, who had turned weapons to march on Moscow. For his part, Putin renounced insurgency charges against Prigozhin and allowed him to retreat into exile in Belarus — a historical ally of Russia that alleges it has taken delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

Against expectations, Lukashenko on Tuesday confirmed that Prigozhin — a "dead man walking," according to Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group — reached Belarus by private plane.

Lukashenko described a "completely euphoric" Prigozhin throughout their negotiations, who "talked using only swear words for about 30 minutes" and made forthright demands to speak with Putin and be handed over Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army commander Valery Gerasimov — the frequent subjects of his discontent.

"No one will give you Shoigu or Gerasimov, especially in this situation," Lukashenko claims to have told Prigozhin. "You know Putin as much as I do. Secondly, he will not meet with you, he will not even talk on the phone with you in this situation."