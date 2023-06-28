TikTokers say berberine is 'nature's Ozempic': Here's what doctors want you to know about the buzzy supplement

Ozempic and Wegovy are typically prescribed for diabetes, but in recent months they have made headlines following endorsements from celebrities and billionaires like Elon Musk, who say the drugs are quick weight loss solutions.

The rise in the use of Ozempic for reasons beyond treating diabetes has led to a national shortage. Now, attention has shifted to a dietary supplement called berberine, which is being touted on social media as "nature's Ozempic."

"Berberine is a natural compound found in a multitude of plants," Dr. Carl Giordano, a surgeon in New Jersey, tells CNBC Make It. "The most common plants are barberry, goldenseal, Oregon grapes [and] Chinese goldthread."

Similar to Ozempic, berberine decreases blood sugar and can lead to weight reduction, says Giordano who is also co-founder of Rebesana, a company that researches healthspan and lifespan.

But unlike Ozempic, the natural drug isn't injectable and can be taken orally.

Berberine differs from Ozempic in other ways as well. "[Berberine] doesn't help with stopping the body from feeling hungry [or] stopping cravings," says Neil Paulvin, a NY-based longevity and regenerative medicine doctor. "It doesn't slow down how the stomach empties, which is one of the main ways that Ozempic and Mounjaro work."

Using berberine, "patients maybe lose two to four pounds a month at max, if not less," says Paulvin. "With Ozempic, people are losing five to 12, sometimes up to 16 pounds a month."

Berberine is inexpensive compared to Ozempic's monthly cost of $1,000 or more. A 90-count bottle of the supplement costs around $40. It is also more easily accessible, and can be bought over the counter in drugstores like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.

But Giordano says berberine appears to have great health benefits that far exceed weight loss: "I don't know why doctors don't recommend this regularly."