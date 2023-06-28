Biden snaps 'No!' when asked if he was involved in alleged Hunter Biden shakedown of Chinese executive

President Joe Biden on Wednesday angrily denied that he was involved in an alleged shakedown of a Chinese businessman by his son Hunter Biden.

"No!" President Biden snapped at a reporter on the White House lawn when asked if he was "sitting there" or "involved" when his son sent a threatening WhatsApp text to businessman Henry Zhao on July 30, 2017.

"No I wasn't, and I won't," the president said as he left to the White House to fly to Chicago for an event.

The White House in recent days refused to comment on the WhatsApp message, and answer questions about whether Hunter Biden's alleged claim of being with the president when he sent it is true. The White House previously has said that President Biden was not involved in Hunter's business ventures.

The WhatsApp message came to light days after Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes in federal court in Delaware.

Former IRS agent Gary Shapley last month told the House Ways and Means Committee that an IRS search warrant had uncovered the WhatsApp message by Hunter Biden to Zhao about a proposed energy deal, according to testimony made public last week.

In that message, Hunter told Zhao, "I am sitting here with my father we would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled."

At the time of the message, Joe Biden was a private citizen, having recently served as a two-term vice president. Before that, he served as a U.S. senator from Delaware for decades.

"Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter Biden wrote to Zhao, according to the transcript.

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."

"I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father," Hunter Biden wrote.