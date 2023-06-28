Carl Pei's smartphone startup Nothing raises $96 million from investors for U.S. expansion

Nothing, the hardware startup from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, raised $96 million from investors in a new round of funding to fuel an expansion of its business into the U.S. and the launch of its new smartphone.

The London-based company raised the fresh cash in an investment round led by European venture capital firm Highland Europe, with existing investors GV, EQT Ventures, and C Capital also investing, along with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Tony Zappala, a partner at Highland Europe, led the round and will be joining Nothing's board, the company announced.

Nothing said it has now launched more than 1.5 million products to date. With another $96 million in the bank, the company plans to scale its operations further so that it can produce more products and ramp up sales.

Nothing has launched three products to date — the Ear 1, Ear 2 and Ear Stick wireless earbuds, and the Nothing Phone, its first smartphone. It is planning to launch a new smartphone, the Phone 2, on July 11, which will come with a processor from U.S. chip company Qualcomm .

The funds will be used to invest in the company's expansion into the U.S. market, which would put it in more direct competition with U.S. tech giant Apple. Pei first disclosed plans to expand its business in the U.S. in December 2022, in an exclusive interview with CNBC.