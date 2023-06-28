Goldman says small-cap stocks should rise 14% over the next 12 months. The ETFs to capture that return

The surprisingly resilient U.S. economy means that cheap small-cap stocks should be poised for a catch-up rally, according to Goldman Sachs. Portfolio strategist Lily Calcagnini said in a note to clients that the firm's models show the Russell 2000 small-cap index should outperform over the next 12 months. "The Russell 2000 should rise by 14% during the next 12 months, according to a simple model based on US economic growth and starting valuations that has explained roughly two-thirds of Russell 2000 returns between 1995 and 2015," the note said. "This potential return represents 5 pp of outperformance vs. our S & P 500 forecast of +9%, but the Russell 2000's higher return comes with more risk," the note said. Goldman economists are more optimistic than the Wall Street consensus and small-cap stocks have historically been economically sensitive. One simple way for investors to invest in the broad universe of small-cap stocks is exchange-traded funds. There are many ETFs that offer investors exposure to the small-cap space, including several large index funds with low fees. The iShares Core S & P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is the largest small-cap ETF with more than $67 billion and an expense ratio of 0.06%. The fund tracks the S & P Small-Cap 600 index. BlackRock also has the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) with more than $50 billion of assets and an expense ratio of 0.19%. The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index instead of the Russell 2000 Index, has more than $40 billion in assets and is cheaper at 0.05%. Vanguard also offers a Russell 2000 ETF, VTWO , with an expense ratio of 0.10% and about $11 billion in assets. The $13.7 billion Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) tracks a Dow Jones index and has an expense ratio of 0.04%. While the broad index funds above have all returned less than 10% this year, some active funds have seen better results. The best-performing U.S. small-cap ETF this year is the Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) , with a total return of 21.9%, according to FactSet. The $135 million fund follows a custom index and has an expense ratio of 0.30%. For investors who don't want to double down on growth strategies after a runup in tech this year, the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) has a total return of 11.2%, outperforming the index funds. The fund has more than $2 billion in assets and an expense ratio of 0.59%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.