Google is having productive talks with the EU on A.I. regulation, cloud boss says

LONDON — Google is having productive early conversations with regulators in the European Union about the bloc's groundbreaking artificial intelligence regulations and how it and other companies can build AI safely and responsibly, the head of the company's cloud computing division told CNBC.

The internet search pioneer is working on tools to address a number of the bloc's worries surrounding AI — including the concern it may become harder to distinguish between content that's been generated by humans and that which has been produced by AI.

"We're having productive conversations with the EU government. Because we do want to find a path forward," Thomas Kurian said in an interview, speaking with CNBC exclusively from the company's office in London.

"These technologies have risk, but they also have enormous capability that generate true value for people."

Kurian said that Google is working on technologies to ensure that people can distinguish between human and AI generated content. The company unveiled a "watermarking" solution that labels AI-generated images at its I/O event last month.

It hints at how Google and other major tech companies are working on means of bringing private sector-driven oversight to AI ahead of formal regulations on the technology.

AI systems are evolving at a breakneck pace, with tools like ChatGPT and Stability Diffusion able to produce things that extend beyond the possibilities of past iterations of the technology. ChatGPT and tools like it are increasingly being used by computer programmers as companions to help them generate code, for example.

A key concern from EU policymakers and regulators further afield, though, is that generative AI models have lowered the barrier to mass production of content based on copyright-infringing material, and could harm artists and other creative professionals who rely on royalties to make money. Generative AI models are trained on huge sets of publicly available internet data, much of which is copyright-protected.

Earlier this month, members of the European Parliament approved legislation aimed at bringing oversight to AI deployment in the bloc. The law, known as the EU AI Act, includes provisions to ensure the training data for generative AI tools doesn't violate copyright laws.

"We have lots of European customers building generative AI apps using our platform," Kurian said. "We continue to work with the EU government to make sure that we understand their concerns."

"We are providing tools, for example, to recognize if the content was generated by a model. And that is equally important as saying copyright is important, because if you can't tell what was generated by a human or what was generated by a model, you wouldn't be able to enforce it."

AI has become a key battleground in the global tech industry as companies compete for a leading role in developing the technology — particularly generative AI, which can generate new content from user prompts.

What generative AI is capable of, from producing music lyrics to generating code, has wowed academics and boardrooms.