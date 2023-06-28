Here are moves parents can make to help adult child become financially independent, advisor says

These days, many young adults do not become financially independent until they are well into their 20s.

To be sure, inflation has made it even harder for those just starting out.

But, in addition to soaring food and housing costs, millennials and Gen Z face financial challenges their parents did not as young adults: On top of carrying larger student loan balances, their wages are lower than their parents' earnings when they were in their 20s and 30s.

More than half of Gen Zers and millennials are still financially dependent on their parents, although two-thirds said they don't feel good about it, according to a recent survey by Experian.

While older generations are more likely to think their kids should be completely financially independent by the time they turn 21, young adults say that's a good age to start paying some of their own expenses, such as credit card bills and travel costs, according to a separate report by Bankrate.com.

"There's definitely a disconnect between parents and adult children," said Ted Rossman, Bankrate's senior industry analyst.