CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia knocks down concern over AI chip exports to China. The reason is why we own the stock

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Nvidia's A100 GPU is shows at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, on February 9, 2023.
Katie Tarasov

Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday reassured investors that potential export restrictions on chips wouldn't hurt the semiconductor firm's bottom line — reaffirming our view that the Club name is an "own it, don't trade it" stock.