Ukraine war live updates: Countdown started on Kremlin regime, Ukraine official says; Belarus receives Wagner leader Prigozhin

Members of the Wagner Group prepare to depart from the Southern Military District's headquarters and return to their base on June 24, 2023 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko urged dissenters not to create divisions in his relationship with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, after Minsk stepped in to provide sanctuary to failed insurrectionist and former Kremlin ally Yevgheny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin, whose paramilitary group Wagner has played a key role in the war in Ukraine and in furthering Russian military objectives abroad, accepted exile into Belarus as part of an amnesty deal brokered in the wake of his fizzled attempt to turn arms on Moscow over the weekend. The Wagner leader arrived in Belarus on Tuesday.

Prigozhin's rebellion has spurred Ukrainian hopes of deepening cracks and a nascent decline to the Putin regime.

On the frontline, Ukraine has accused Moscow of a missile attack in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, which allegedly struck a restaurant, leaving at least eight dead.