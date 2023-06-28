Social Security phone service disruptions led to dropped calls, longer wait times, report finds

Callers who have sought help from the Social Security Administration in recent years have reported long wait times, dropped calls and inability to access the agency's services.

A new report from the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General finds the agency experienced more than 40 telephone system disruptions between May 2021 and December 2022.

The disruptions came as the agency limited its in-person services following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. During that time, the telephone was the "primary option" for the public to interact with the agency's employees, the report notes.

More from Personal Finance:

Retirees' biggest fear is outliving assets, research finds

Social Security may be key issue for GOP presidential rivals

This tool lets you play at fixing Social Security woes

Most of the disruptions happened between last October and December and involved the agency's 800-number, resulting in longer wait times or busy messages, according to the report from the office of Inspector General Gail Ennis. The office oversees the Social Security Administration's programs and operations on the public's behalf.

The unanswered rate reached its highest among the service disruption dates identified in the report — 80.4% — on Feb. 22 and 23. During those two days, excessive calls per second happened while the phone system was at peak capacity, while the average speed with which calls were answered was 46.3 minutes.

The servers were rebooted, and preventive measures were put in place with the goal of preventing the issue from happening again, according to the report.

Other dates identified in the report showed the unanswered rate ranged from 32.3% at the lowest, while the average speed at which calls were answered was at least 13.5 minutes.