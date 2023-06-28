Zaslav brings in Spielberg, Scorsese, Anderson to help curate TCM film lineup after shakeup

Warner Bros. Discovery is calling in a filmmaker brain trust to help steer the curation and programming of its cable-TV channel Turner Classic Movies, after a shakeup among management left fans concerned about the network's future.

"Jaws" director Steven Spielberg, "Goodfellas" helmer Martin Scorsese and "Boogie Nights" filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson officially signed on to provide their input at TCM, the company and filmmakers said on Wednesday. The filmmakers will work closely with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, who are overseeing curation and programming after a series of layoffs and management shakeup at TCM, according to the company.

"We have already begun working on ideas with Mike and Pam, both true film enthusiasts who share a passion and reverence for classic cinema that is the hallmark of the TCM community," the three filmmakers said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav, reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming."

The inclusion of the filmmakers came after Warner Bros. Discovery employees last week faced another round of layoffs, particularly across its portfolio of cable-TV networks.

Part of that was a major shakeup at TCM, recognized as a place for preservation of classic films and a carefully curated lineup augmented by guest star introductions. The changes had caused concern among movie buffs and those dedicated to film preservation, who voiced their distress on social media.

The filmmakers also applauded that longtime programming chief Charles Tabesh, who was initially set to leave as part of the shakeup, will stay with the network.