Stock futures rise slightly as the market nears the end of quarter and first half: Live updates

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Wednesday as the market approaches the end of the second quarter and the first half of 2023 with solid gains.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%.

Micron Technology shares ticked up 2% in extended trading after the chipmaker posted revenue that came in higher than expected for its latest quarter, citing higher industry demand. JPMorgan and Bank of America both gained more than 1% in after-hours trading as the country's biggest lenders passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

The stock market is nearing the end of the first half of 2023 with strong performance. The S&P 500 is up 14% this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has climbed nearly 30% — heading toward its best first half since 1983 — as rising optimism around artificial intelligence pushed of a slew of tech names and chipmakers. The blue-chip Dow is the relative underperformer, up just 2% this year. Many on Wall Street are expecting a volatile second half.

"The Fed, the data, and the AI story all having to go right for equities to go higher, since the S&P 500 is already priced for a near-perfect landing, while anything going wrong could lead to a downturn," Jason Draho, head of asset allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed near the flatline as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest comments about the tightening cycle. Speaking at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank, Powell said more restrictive policy is still to come as the Fed continues to fight inflation. This includes the prospect of interest rate hikes at consecutive meetings.

Investors will monitor more of his comments Thursday as Powell is slated to speak at a conference in Madrid, where he will have a discussion with the Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos. The event will take place at 2:30 a.m. ET.

Traders will also keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims data Thursday morning to gauge the health of the labor market.

For the month of June, the S&P 500 is up 4.7%, on pace for its best monthly performance since January. In the second quarter, the equity benchmark has gained 6.5%, on track for its third positive quarter in a row.