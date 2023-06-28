The Supreme Court is set to rule on Biden's student debt forgiveness plan—here's what's at stake

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a ruling on President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan this week.

Back in February, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two lawsuits challenging the plan. Now, as the current term comes to an end, the justices will determine the fate of the program and either pave the way to debt forgiveness for millions or assert that these borrowers should be solely responsible for the loans they took out.

On top of that, federal student loan borrowers have been relieved of making monthly payments on their debts for the last three years, but will have to start paying again this fall. Many are waiting to see if their balances will shrink before that payment is due.

The Biden administration is confident in the legality of its plan to forgive student debt, and has not confirmed whether it is working on a back-up plan in case the nation's highest court rules against it.

Here's what's at stake with the Supreme Court's decision.