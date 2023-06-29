10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday, including bank stress tests and a possible chip trough

Top 10 things to watch Thursday, June 29 1 . Stocks are set to open flat Thursday following Wednesday's choppy session. Premarket was stronger before strong upward GDP revision sends bond yields rising and adds case to Fed interest rate hike at July meeting. With two trading days left in June and the second quarter, the Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are all tracking for solid monthly and quarterly gains. All three Wall Street benchmarks are also positive year to date, with the Nasdaq by far leading the way with a nearly 30% gain. 2. U.S. banks go 23 for 23, passing this year's Fed's stress test, including Club names Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Big banks, excluding Citi (C), are winners with lower stress buffers. But updated capital return programs may be put on hold until after more is known about regulatory changes that may require increases to capital requirements. 3. KeyBanc downgrades Club name Disney (DIS) to sector weight from overweight (hold from buy) without a price target. The analysts provide five reasons why they think investors should step aside here. Can't fault them because this has been a brutal stock to own. But this isn't an early call. Even the analysts admit that their note might just call the bottom in the stock. 4. Micron (MU) is higher after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and providing a better-than-feared forecast. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra says he believes the memory industry has "passed its trough in revenue," and the company expects margin improvement as "industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored." Decision by China's cyberspace regulator to fail Micron products on security review is slowing the recovery, though. Micron says customer inventories in PC and smartphone segments are close to normal levels. Sequential revenue growth in data center. Piper upgrades to neutral from underweight (hold from sell), Bank of America increases price target to $76 per share from $68. 5. Spice maker McCormick (MKC) beats on adjusted earnings 60 cents versus 57 cents expected, sales roughly in line. The company raises its full-year outlook by 4 cents to the range of $2.60 to $2.65, in line with $2.63 estimates. 6. Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on Netflix (NFLX) ahead of the second-quarter results. See more bullishness around the video streaming company's advertising tier. 7. Piper Sandler initiates coverage on the off-price retailers, starting Club holding TJX Companies (TJX) with a buy-equivalent overweight rating and a $110-per-share price target. TJX, the firm behind T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, hit an all-time, intraday day high Wednesday. It closed at a record high on Tuesday. Piper started Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington Stores (BURL) with neutral ratings. 8. Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to neutral from outperform (hold from buy) at Credit Suisse. Cuts price target to $40 per share from $47. The analysts call the valuation attractive and like how Pfizer has the highest dividend yield in its coverage. However, they think it will be tough for sentiment to turn positive due to a lack of pipeline catalysts and Covid uncertainty. The stock has been a real dog this year, falling about 28% versus longtime Club name Eli Lilly which has gained 25% in 2023. 9. More Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, buying another $122 million worth of stock between June 26 to June 28. Berkshire now owns about 25% of OXY. In oil and natural gas, we own Coterra Energy (CTRA), Pioneer Natural Resource s (PXD) and Halliburton (HAL). 10. JPMorgan thinks this year's Amazon Prime Day will generate about $7 billion in revenue, representing an increase of 12% from what Club name Amazon (AMZN) did last year. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

