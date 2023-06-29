A potential warning signal is triggered for the market

The stock market's hot streak to start 2023 may be due for a cooling off, based on a warning signal that was recently triggered. Eric Johnston, Cantor's head of equity derivatives and cross asset strategy, pointed out that investors are abandoning safe stocks for risky ones at a rate that has marked past tops in the S & P 500. He noted that the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index is trading at lows only seen twice before in the past year — while the S & P 500 has ripped higher in the first half of 2023. "This may be a warning sign," Johnston wrote Wednesday. "The last two times [the low-beta index] hit this level; it was the top for the S & P 500." Low-beta stocks are less volatile than the broader market, making them attractive during times of market uncertainty. High-beta names, meanwhile, tend to be riskier and more volatile but can lead to greater returns than the broader market in an uptrend. "There has been a scramble for high beta stocks as investors look for what can move higher next and get the most leverage possible to a up move," Johnston wrote. The S & P 500 is up 14% year to date, on track for its biggest first-half performance since 2021. That strong performance comes as enthusiasm over artificial intelligence boosts tech stocks, and investors grow hopeful that the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign could end relatively soon. But the massive underperformance from low-beta stocks — the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index is down 15% year to date — signals investors may be taking too much risk at the moment.