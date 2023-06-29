Take your kids to art museums to strengthen memory, logical reasoning: 'Use it or lose it,' says Johns Hopkins child development expert

In their recently released book "Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us," Susan Magsaman and Ivy Ross, make the argument that just 20 minutes a day of engaging with art can make you a better problem solver and learner.

Magsaman is the founder of the International Arts + Mind Lab, Center for Applied Neuroaesthetics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Ross is the vice president of hardware design at Google.

The effects of exposure to art are even more significant in children. Listening to music or watching a play can help build stronger prefrontal cortex skills like memory.

This doesn't mean you have to go out and buy your kid a piano or pay for painting classes. You can simply go to a museum.

And if you don't live in a city with world-class institutions? Doesn't matter, Ross says.

"It's not about whether the art is good or bad, it's the act of engaging in the art whether it's the making or the beholding" that improves cognition, says Ross.