Disney stock downgraded on growth uncertainty. Here's what the pros say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Disney . The pros discussed the entertainment giant after KeyBanc downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight. Analyst Brandon Nispel, who made the call, said attendance expectations for the parks appear too high and he expects a decline in revenue between the fiscal third and fourth quarters. Nispel also notes there have been more challenges with moving ESPN to streaming and subscriber growth could stall across Disney+ and Hulu. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.