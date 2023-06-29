Charles Schwab, Eli Lilly and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks and funds to buy, hold or sell. Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors owns Charles Schwab . She shared why she likes the name and has continued to add to her position. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal explained why Cheniere Energy is a buy as the stock is part of a huge growth industry in liquefied natural gas. Finally, Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth detailed why he owns Eli Lilly and what makes it a high-quality business.